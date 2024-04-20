Man suspected of shooting at CHP officer in south Sacramento arrested in Fresno County

A search for a man suspected of shooting at a California Highway Patrol officer Wednesday in south Sacramento ended Friday in Fresno County, where authorities took him into custody during a traffic stop.

The 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting in the 7700 block of Southland Way, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The CHP officer was responding to call Wednesday at a Southland Way home, when the suspect reportedly shot at the officer. No injuries were reported in the shooting. Authorities believed the suspect fled into the home after the shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers surrounded the home, located in a residential neighborhood a few blocks south of Gerber Road in Sacramento County’s Vineyard neighborhood.

Nearby homes were evacuated as authorities worked to get the suspect to come out of the home and surrender. The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called to the scene, along with armored vehicles to safely approach the home.

Sheriff’s officials entered the home a few hours later, but nobody was found inside. They searched nearby yards and other areas in the neighborhood Wednesday night, but the suspect was not found, authorities said.

Gandhi said detectives with the sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau initially tracked the suspect into Yuba County, before they tracked the man into Fresno County where he was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Coalinga. The sheriff’s spokesman said the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.