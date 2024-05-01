Man struck by truck could face charges after riding bike under the influence, Ga. police say

A man who was hit by a truck on Monday while riding his bike could face charges after Georgia police said he was riding under the influence.

Valdosta police said that at around 4:25 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the 1400 block of West Hill Avenue after receiving calls about a bicyclist being struck by a vehicle.

First responders found a 58-year-old man, unresponsive and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

A police investigation determined that the man on the bike “abruptly turned” in front of the truck, before striking the front of the vehicle. Officers determined that the biker was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The unidentified man is stable, according to police. Police said the charges against him are pending.

No one in the truck was injured.

Police are still investigating this collision.

Anyone with information on this case, we are asking that you contact the Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit at 229-242-2606, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

