Man stabbed while walking along San Diego street; no arrests made

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed Saturday while walking along a San Diego street.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident took place around 1:41 a.m. when a 42-year-old man was walking in the 4000 block of Euclid Avenue in the Teralta East neighborhood. It was reported that the victim was stabbed in the upper abdomen.

Officers responded to the area and provided first aid until medics arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery, police explained. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The department said a suspect remains on the loose. The victim was only able to provide a partial description, stating the suspect appeared to be a middle-aged Hispanic man.

A motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.

The Mid-City Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the stabbing is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

