Man shot 'multiple times,' killed on Cardinal Street in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead Monday night.

According to a press release, an unidentified victim was shot "multiple times" in the 3400 block of Cardinal St.

The victim died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any additional information relating to this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355- (TIPS) 8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

