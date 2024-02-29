Jackson police reveal identity of man who died after Wednesday shooting on Belvedere Drive

The Jackson Police Department has identified Robert Wheatbrook, 35, as the victim of a shooting death reported Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of Belvedere Drive.

Police said the man died from his injuries at the scene.

No additional information has been provided.

Anyone with information about any incident is asked to contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS police release victim identity in fatal shooting