'Severely beaten': JPD arrests man in connection to Saturday homicide that left one dead

Jackson police arrested Justin Jones, 34, for allegedly beating another person to death.

The incident occurred Saturday in the 2000 block of Courtview St.

In a Sunday press release, Detective Tommie Brown said the unidentified victim was "severely beaten" and pronounced dead at the location.

Brown said Jones is being charged with murder.

