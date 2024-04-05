Man shot, killed by bow and arrow ID’d

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim of a recent fatal bow-and-arrow shooting as 42-year-old David Collins Sr.

This all happened in Vancouver on Tuesday when a morning argument in a residential neighborhood allegedly escalated to a murder, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Cole Vanderhoek, 46, is now accused of second-degree murder.

PPS, others accused of failing to protect 9-year-old from sexual assault, sued for $9M

According to investigators, Vanderhoek himself called 911 just before 6:45 a.m., saying he’d shot another man with a bow and arrow.

Deputies found a man dead — later identified as Collins — with an arrow in his chest lying in the driveway of a residence at Northeast Petticoat Lane. The medical examiner listed Collins’ death as a homicide and caused by the wound in his chest from the arrow.

Court documents shed light on new details

According to a probable cause declaration signed by the arresting Clark County deputy, Vanderhoek “had a visible facial injury to the left side of his face” when law enforcement arrived.

In the 911 call Vanderhoek placed, he said a man had assaulted him, officials said.

While sitting on the porch, Vanderhoek reportedly kept repeating to himself something to the effect of, “I told him to stop assaulting me,” according to a deputy’s account when he first arrived at the scene, court documents said.

At Vanderhoek’s request, deputies said they also photographed apparent injuries he had, such as an injury on the left side of his face near his eye, a scrape on his left elbow and a scrape on his chest near his left nipple. Vanderhoek also told law enforcement the inside of his mouth was hurting, which a deputy photographed, court documents stated.

Parent accused of pulling gun during teen fight at Vancouver Mall

According to the affidavit, a neighbor told deputies he heard the commotion outside around 6:05 a.m. and said he saw the person who was later killed by the arrow, who he described as wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt, engaging in a fight with another man, though he said he was unsure who was “winning” the fight.

The neighbor said he didn’t get a good look at who the man in the blue sweater was fighting, according to the court document. However, he overheard someone say, “I’m going to call the cops,” at one point and saw the blue sweater-wearing man walking off, according to the court document.

The affidavit states after that, the neighbor said that as the man in the blue sweater was walking off westbound on Northeast Petticoat Lane, another man got into a white Toyota Sequoia and appeared to follow him, but that the neighbor didn’t see who the man was that got into the white Toyota. The neighbor said the Toyota driver revved his engine at one point, appeared to be driving “aggressively” and seemed to be following the man in the blue sweatshirt, according to the court document.

USDA pouring $300k into 8 planned Forest Grove homes

About 10 to 15 minutes later, the neighbor heard more commotion, according to the court document, and that this time, it was coming from the house of the original altercation once again, with the man in the blue sweater standing outside the chainlink fence of the home and next to the white Toyota. The neighbor said he saw the man walking toward the fence, then heard a “thump” sound, then saw him with an arrow in his chest, according to the affidavit.

The neighbor then said he saw Vanderhoek, positively identifying him as the man later detained by deputies, on the other side of the fence holding a bow and arrow, according to the affidavit. The neighbor asked Vanderhoek if he shot the man, to which Vanderhoek reportedly said something to the effect of “I didn’t know what to do,” the affidavit stated.

The investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.