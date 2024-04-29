Man shot to death on Queens street

A man was shot to death on a Queens street early Monday, police said.

NYPD cops on patrol came upon the victim near 117th St. and Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park just after 1 a.m. He had been shot multiple times all over his body.

Medics rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital but he could not be saved. He was carrying no ID and cops are still working to determine his identity.

Two men were seen running from the scene in opposite directions. No arrests have been made.

Six 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene.