Man seriously hurt in DUI crash in Westmoreland County, state police say

A man was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Tuesday.

Crews were called to state Route 31 and Fire Department Road in East Huntingdon Township at around 10:26 a.m., Westmoreland County 911 said.

Pennsylvania State Police said a Honda Accord was going east when the driver lost control and went off the road, hit a mailbox and overturned.

Our crew at the scene saw the car with its roof completely ripped off.

Westmoreland County dispatch said a man was trapped in the car when crews arrived. He was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene for suspicion of DUI.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Missing Beaver County man found dead during search of Monongahela River in Elizabeth Township 2 suspects charged after 60-year-old man brutally attacked inside his Sewickley home Airline offers service from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia for half the cost of traveling on PA Turnpike VIDEO: New bill would expand Pennsylvaniaâ€™s distracted driving law DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts