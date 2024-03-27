Man sentenced to 19 years in prison for attempted murder in Creswell hammer attack case

A Lane County Circuit Court Judge sentenced a 59-year-old man on Monday to a minimum of 19 years in prison for the attempted murder of a man in Creswell in 2022.

A Lane County Circuit Court Judge sentenced a 59-year-old man on Monday to a minimum of 19 years in prison for the attempted murder of a man in Creswell in 2022.

In January, a 12-person jury convicted Steven Daniel Wages of two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree attempted murder for the crime, which involved an apparent hammer attack during a dispute that took place at a home near North Mill Street and Pearce Way.

Lane County Circuit Court Judge R. Curtis Conover sentenced Wages to approximately 230 months in prison for the attack without eligibility for parole or early release.

According to court filings, Lane County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene of the reported crime at around 7:30 p.m. on April 25, 2022. They found a 58-year-old man unconscious, concealed by a tarp, and with severe head wounds and a ligature cord tied tightly around his neck, according to Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow.

The victim was rushed to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield where he was treated for depressed skull fractures on both sides of his head.

During an investigation, a hammer was discovered at the scene, which appeared to have been involved in causing the head injuries.

Wages, who was 57 at the time, was arrested the next day by law enforcement officers near Bandon, Oregon, after a short vehicle pursuit. He was initially charged with assault in the first degree and attempted murder in the second degree.

Perlow said the 19-year sentence was ordered based on the severity and permanency of the damage Wages caused to the victim, the fact he was on post-prison supervision for crimes in Clackamas County at the time and his "extensive history" of over twenty-five convictions in multiple states.

Regarding known convictions against Wages in Oregon, a "fugitive from justice" charge was dismissed in Multnomah County in 2018 after Wages was extradited to King County in Washington on one charge of third-degree assault constituting domestic violence, according to court documents.

In 2019, Wages was found guilty of one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon in Clackamas County. He was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Man gets 19-year prison sentence in Oregon hammer attack case