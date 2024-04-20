Man reported dead after self immolation near court during Trump trial

Members of New York City Fire Department (FDNY) inspect the scene in the aftermath of a man setting himself on fire, in the park across from the NYS Criminal Courthouse. According to US media reports, a man set himself on fire in a park opposite the courthouse in New York during the ongoing criminal trial of former president Donald Trump. Andrea Renault/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A man has died after setting himself on fire in a park opposite the courthouse in New York during the ongoing criminal trial of former president Donald Trump, according to reports.

The man died of his injuries in hospital, several US media outlets reported, citing police sources.

The man, reportedly from Florida, spread pamphlets containing conspiracy theories around the park, witnesses said.

He poured a liquid over himself and set himself alight, according to unanimous reports from various media outlets, including the New York Times and CNN.

Bystanders had screamed and tried to help, the reports said. After a short time, police officers arrived and extinguished the flames.

He was initially taken to hospital by ambulance. His motives remain unclear.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, NBC reported, citing the police, who did not state exactly what time he had died.

The incident took place in Collect Pond Park, directly opposite the courthouse where the criminal trial of Trump is currently taking place.

The courthouse is extensively cordoned off and numerous police officers are on permanent duty there. Dozens of media representatives with cameras and broadcast vans are gathered around it.

Opponents and supporters of Trump are allowed to gather for demonstrations in the park, but so far only a few have done so on the days of the trial.

The grounds are surrounded by barricades, but there are also open entrances.

