Man plotted to kill Broward business rival, feds say. He hired an agent posing as a hitman

A man plotting to have a business rival killed in Broward thought his efforts would be rewarded by hiring a hitman, investigators say. There was just one issue with that plan — the supposed hitman turned out to be a federal agent.

Makram Khashman, 58, is accused of offering an undercover Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent $5,000 to kill his rival after discussing the murder-for-hire plot during meet-ups outside a Plantation strip mall.

In February, a confidential informant told law enforcement that Khashman approached them about carrying out a hit for him, a criminal complaint details. The informant, instead, told Khashman they knew people who could help.

On the evening of Feb. 29, Khashman appeared in the strip mall’s parking lot in a white Chevrolet Suburban, court records indicate. He jumped into the front seat of a nearby car, where the informant introduced him to the supposed hitman: the undercover ATF agent.

Khashman, who was wearing a polo shirt with a “Garden Fresh Produce LLC” logo, told the agent he had a “big problem,” the complaint states. He said the intended target stole more than $1 million — and a business worth $3 million — from him.

When the agent asked if he wanted the victim dead, Khashman declared that he “didn’t give a f--k,” according to the complaint. Initially, Khashman suggested killing his rival with something easy, like an injection. Then he ultimately told the purported hitman to do “whatever had to be done.”

The agent subsequently laid out the plan: They would bring people down from New York to stake out the victim a few days before killing, according to the complaint. The job would usually cost between $5,000 and $10,000.

Khashman offered the presumed hitman $5,000, court records show. Other people, he noted, had agreed to carry out the hit for that price.

The agent then told Khashman they would need the victim’s photo, name, address and daily routine. Khashman, the complaint alleges, proposed killing the victim on a Saturday as his employees were paid in cash — and the hitmen could keep that money.

The pair exchanged numbers and scheduled a time to meet a week later, according to court records. Khashman would have to pay $2,500 up front — and another $2,500 after executing the murder. Once the first installment was received, the agent told Khashman, the job would be done within a week.

On March 19, they again met near the same location, the complaint says. Khashman arrived in a white utility van and held a clipboard concealing folded money. Once inside the car, he ordered the supposed hitman to write the down the information they had requested.

Khashman described what the victim looked like, what cars he owned and who else lived with him, according to court records. He also warned the agent that the residence may have cameras.

He said the victim had “ruined his life” and that he was willing to “do it myself,” the complaint states. He suggested killing the victim at a warehouse he owned in a desolate area of Parkland.

“The [agent] asked again if Khashman was sure about the request to which he told the [agent] to stop asking questions and that he was good,” the complaint says.

The pair discussed a final meeting, during which the final payment would be due — and the supposed hitman would bring proof of the killing, court records show.

However, that meeting never happened. The alleged plot landed Khashman in the Broward jail, where he’s being held for the U.S. Marshals Office.

Family fight spawns murder plot?

While authorities haven’t released specifics about the targeted victim in the case, Palm Beach court records may shed a light on what transpired prior to the incident. Since 2021, Khashman has been at the center of a family dispute over a business in the produce industry.

That same year, Elias Hamam, who state business records list as the owner of Parkland-based All Fresh Florida Produce, filed a libel and slander suit against Khashman and his family. The listed address for All Fresh Florida Produce is a warehouse located in a remote area of the north Broward city.

Hamam is Khashman’s nephew.

In the filing, Hamam alleges that Khashman has interfered with the produce company’s business relationships by defaming his name — and his business’ name — to vendors, customers and employees.

Khashman, in a countersuit, denied the allegations against him. He claimed that he and Hamam had a verbal agreement in 2019 that made him a 50% owner of All Fresh Produce. He also stated that for years, he was a “mentor and advisor” to Hamam but couldn’t officially join the company because he was under a non-compete agreement.

In his filing, Khashman alleges that Hamam made disparaging and defamatory comments about his business acumen and dealings in the industry. According to state business records, Khashman opened Garden Fresh Wholesale Produce and Provisions LLC in 2021.

The case is still pending.