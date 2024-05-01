Man who led police on wild North Shore chase was on meth, officials say

The man accused of leading police on a wild car chase throughout the North Shore Tuesday was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the incident, state police said Wednesday.

Joseph Kennedy, 37, is facing a slew of charges after Massachusetts State Police say the Malden man drove his pickup truck through several towns in a high-speed chase, including barreling through a fence before being arrested.

Police say Middleton police were pursuing Kennedy’s red Chevrolet Silverado around 3:30 p.m. and that he was driving erratically. Peabody police picked up the pursuit on Lowell Street and briefly ended it before resuming the chase around 4:27 p.m. on Pulaski Street.

A member of the State Police K9 unit also joined in the chase before Peabody officers called off the pursuit in Danvers. An MSP spokesperson says the K9 trooper, Nicholas Favaloro, turned off his cruiser’s lights and followed the truck as it drove into Middleton.

A Middleton police officer then began the chase again with Favaloro following behind. Police say Kennedy pulled into a lot at the US Storage Centers facility where, to avoid Favaloro and other local officers, he rammed his truck through a metal fence and plummeted 10 feet into the car wash parking lot below.

Video obtained by Boston 25 from a business on Route 114 in Middleton shows Kennedy’s truck pull into the lot followed by several cruisers who blocked him in.

The video then shows the officers approach the vehicle with their weapons drawn, but Kennedy goes into reverse and crashes through a fence and over an embankment before driving away.

Several items can be seen flying out of the truck’s bed as it hit the ground.

Police say Kennedy eventually stopped the truck on Cemetery Road in Danvers and tried to run into the woods. Favaloro then deployed his K9 partner, Odin, who took down Kennedy before Favaloro placed him under arrest.

Police say Kennedy had recently taken methamphetamine. He was transported to Beverly Hospital to be evaluated.

Kennedy was reported to have a prior history of firearm offenses, MSP says.

Kennedy is facing charges of operating under the influence of drugs (2nd Offense), failure to stop for police; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding marked lanes violation and motor vehicle equipment violation.

He was arraigned in Salem District Court, where he was held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

