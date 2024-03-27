Man killed in car accident in Catawba County, troopers say

A man has died following a car accident in Catawba County Monday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. on NC 10 near Little Road.

Troopers said a 2020 Alfa Romeo was traveling east on NC 10, when the driver lost control, drove off the right side of the road, and struck a tree.

ALSO READ: Daycare honors 3-year-old twin girls, mom killed in York County crash

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 37-year-old Darryl Marvin Craven, was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where he later died.

Troopers said an initial investigation indicates excessive speed to be the contributing factor in the collision.

VIDEO: Daycare honors 3-year-old twin girls, mom killed in York County crash