Man indicted after crash leaves 3 motorcyclists dead outside Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A trucker driver accused of a crash that left three motorcyclists dead has been indicted by a Clark County Grand Jury.

Claude Rafiki, 29, of Michigan, faces three counts of reckless driving resulting in death. The crash took place on March 23 on State Route 163 near Laughlin. Rafiki originally faced DUI charges, which prosecutors dropped.

The crash killed Owen Hart, 22; Athena Faye Taylor, 21, and Jeremy Gebo, 44 all of St. George, Utah, according to the coroner’s office.

Truck driver accused of killing 3 outside Las Vegas said ‘wind’ caused crash

Rafiki reportedly told NSP troopers the “wind” caused him to drive the wrong way on the road, according to documents obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators last week.

