Man hurt in Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was hurt in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

In a post on X made just after 5:45 p.m., MPD said they found a man in the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. A spokesperson for the department said he was shot in the 3500 block of Brother’s Place SE.

The man was taken to the hospital while conscious and breathing, with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect was stopped by police, according to MPD’s X post.

