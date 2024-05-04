Man hit, killed by car while sleeping on sidewalk in French Quarter

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 58-year-old man was hit and killed by a car while he was sleeping on the sidewalk in the French Quarter on Saturday, May 4.

The New Orleans Police Department reported the crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the 500 block of Decatur Street near Toulouse Street.

According to the NOPD, 28-year-old Kenneth Marenco was driving east on Decatur when he veered to the left, hit the median, veered to the right and ran onto the sidewalk where the victim was hit and killed while he was sleeping.

Marenco was taken to a hospital and later taken into NOPD custody on a vehicular homicide charge.

