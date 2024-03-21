Man gets long prison sentence for assault on children in front of homeless shelter

A man who accosted two children while wielding a gun in front of a Wichita Falls homeless shelter has been sentenced to lengthy terms in prison.

The trial for Homer David Kines concluded Wednesday in 78th District Court. He was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.

On recommendation of a jury, 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced Kines to 99 years in prison on the weapon possession charge and 80 years on the assault charge.

The sentences are so severe because the charges were enhanced due to Kines’ lengthy criminal record on a variety of charges going back to 1980.

The aggravated assault occurred Oct. 21, 2019, when Kines engaged in a confrontation with two children in front of Faith Mission on Travis Avenue.

One of the children, a girl, told police Hines struck her in the face with a gun. Surveillance video showed Kines confronting the girl and a boy with a weapon.

Hines’ sentences are credited with nearly three years he has spent in the Wichita County Jail since his arrest on the charges.

