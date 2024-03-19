Burk man pleads to reduced charged in shooting death

A Burkburnett man who accidentally shot and killed a friend pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of discharge of a firearm/deadly conduct.

Eighty-ninth District Court Judge Charles Barnard will determine Matthew Tenney's punishment after a sentencing hearing April 1. The lower charge means Tenney could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison or receive probation.

Tenney was originally charged with manslaughter, which could have carried a sentence of up to 20 years.

The shooting happened about 4 a.m. Dec. 23, 2021, in the 600 block of Cottonwood Street in Burkburnett.

Quenten Charles Liford, 19, was shot in the chest.

Police detained two men. According to an affidavit filed in the case, Tenney told officers the men were looking at a new firearm which he thought was unloaded. He said he pretended to pull it from a holster, and the gun discharged.

Tenney was free Tuesday from the Wichita County Jail on a $150,000 bond set for the manslaughter charge, according to online jail and court records.

