Man found hiding in crawl space at Ocean Twp. diner, charged with slew of burglaries: Cops

OCEAN TOWNSHIP - A man was caught in a diner's crawl space after police say he broke into the building last week, following his involvement in several other burglaries around town.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, officers were dispatched to the area of Blue Swan Diner for a report of glass being broken, according to Ocean Township Police. When they arrived, officers checked several businesses in the area for evidence of broken glass, which they found at Blue Swan Diner.

Officers went into the diner to try to locate the suspect and found Leamon D. Washington hiding in the crawl space of the business, police said. He got out of the space and was arrested.

Washington was taken to police headquarters for processing, where it was determined that Washington was involved in several other commercial burglaries that had occurred in recent weeks within Ocean Township and surrounding towns, according to police. He was charged with several counts of burglary, possession of burglar tools, theft and criminal mischief.

Washington was committed to the Monmouth County jail pending an initial court appearance, police said.

