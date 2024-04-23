Two Asbury Park officers injured during Friday night foot chase while serving warrant

ASBURY PARK - Two officers were injured during a foot chase on Friday, April 19, 2024, after attempting to serve a warrant on an Asbury Park man, police said.

At 6:51 p.m., officers were trying to serve a warrant on 32-year-old Charles Othello, according to Asbury Park Police Sergeant Michael Casey. Othello led officers on a foot chase, during which he discarded a firearm before being arrested.

During the pursuit, one officer sustained minor lacerations to his hands and swelling to one of his knees, Casey said. A second officer reported neck and back pain. Both have since returned to full duty.

The firearm was a 9mm Cal-Tec handgun loaded with 10 rounds, Casey said. Othello was also found to be in possession of cocaine. He was processed at headquarters and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and contempt of court.

Othello was taken to the Monmouth County jail pending a court appearance, according to police.

