Man found guilty of attempted murder for shooting on East Mulberry Street last year

A man has been found guilty of attempted murder for shooting at a driver on East Mulberry Street last February.

A jury found the man, 34-year-old Jorge Arreola, guilty of attempted second-degree murder, a Class 3 felony, on Wednesday at the conclusion of a 10-day trial and after more than a day of deliberation.

Arreola was arrested in February 2023 after Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigators identified him as the suspect who shot and injured a man in his vehicle while driving in the early morning in the area of East Mulberry Street and Airpark Drive.

The victim, who testified during Arreola's trial, told the jury that he was driving to work that morning on East Mulberry Street when a truck — which was later determined to belong to Arreola — started drifting into his lane. The victim said he assumed the driver was distracted, so he slowed down to let the driver switch lanes. Instead, the driver matched his speed and slowed down with him and continued to drift into the victim's lane, pushing him into the bike lane.

"That's when things got a little Westerny," the victim said while testifying.

Once side-by-side, the driver of the other vehicle — which investigators said was Arreola — rolled his window down and fired at the victim's car, shattering his window and hitting him in the neck. The bullet went straight through the back of his neck.

The man said he didn't feel pain at first, but he remembers hearing a loud noise and feeling like his shoulders were wet. He said he turned down a service road to get away from the other driver, but the other driver followed him and continued driving at him. The man finally got away and was able to stop at a gas station to ask for help.

"By some miracle, this didn't kill him," Deputy District Attorney Erin Butler said during closing arguments.

The victim said there was no road rage incident prior to the shooting and he and Arreola didn't know each other. There was no testimony to what Arreola's motive may have been in the shooting.

Surveillance video from surrounding businesses and other witness testimony corroborated much of the victim's retelling of events. An expert in gunshot analysis testified that the trajectory of the bullet hole from Arreola's vehicle, the victim's wound in his neck and where the bullet casing was located in the victim's car show that the shot was most likely fired from the driver's seat in Arreola's car.

This evidence contradicts one of the stories Arreola gave investigators, prosecutors said during the trial. Over multiple interviews, Arreola told investigators different stories about what happened or where he was during the shooting. At one point, Arreola said someone else was using his truck at the time of the shooting. In another instance, Arreola told investigators he was driving but the shooter was a passenger and he didn't pull the trigger.

Investigators also connected the bullet casing found in the victim's car to a gun found in Arreola's truck.

But Arreola's defense attorneys argued that the prosecution selectively showed evidence and elicited testimony that would fit their narrative that Arreola was guilty, intentionally glossing over evidence that would make the jury doubt his guilt, including certain statements from witnesses and ballistics analysis that showed potential other paths the bullet could have traveled.

"Nothing lines up except the things they want," defense attorney Havilah Lilly said. "... This case is a mess."

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Maillaro called the defense's argument "a multitude of rabbit holes" and said the evidence pointed to Arreola being the shooter.

Arreola is being held in the Larimer County Jail without bond until his sentencing, which is scheduled for May 21.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Jury convicts man of attempted murder in East Mulberry Street shooting