Man found guilty of attempted murder connected to 2022 Ellenton Premium Outlets shooting

A 19-year-old man was convicted following a two-day trial in Manatee County in connection to a shooting at the Ellenton Premium Outlets in July 2022 that left a 19-year-old injured, according to a news release from Ed Brodsky's office.

Octavio Banos, of Palmetto, was found guilty of attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under 24 years, previously found delinquent. The crimes carry a maximum possible sentence of life in prison with a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years.

The news release states that Banos qualifies as a youthful offender, meaning Manatee County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Whyte can depart from the minimum mandatory. A sentencing hearing appears to be scheduled for early June, according to court records.

Banos was arrested in mid-July 2022 after the weekend shooting left one man hospitalized, stoked fear and terror in shoppers as they took shelter within department stores, and had investigators searching for three suspects on the run, according to previous reporting.

On July 17, 2022, Manatee County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area at about 2:35 p.m. and were searching for three men who were reported to have been involved in the shooting. At the time, an MCSO spokesperson said the shooting had been a targeted one.

A probable cause affidavit states that the victim, whose name was redacted, had been at the mall with his girlfriend and two of her friends when Banos and two other men approached them. A verbal altercation started before it was abruptly cut off.

Banos and the other two men walked away to the parking lot. When the victim attempted to get to his vehicle, he told investigators the three pulled up in their car at which point Banos brandished a firearm and one of the men allegedly told Banos that if he was going to shoot, he should shoot to kill.

The victim then said he heard several gunshots as he ran from the car, with one hitting him, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The men fled the scene after shooting the victim in a dark-colored vehicle. Investigators were able to identify two of the three men by the next day and arrested Banos on July 18 at his home at 4:30 a.m., according to previous reporting.

The victim was taken to Blake Medical Center where he was reported to be in stable condition, according to previous reporting.

Assistant State Attorney Charlie Lawrence, the lead prosecutor in the case, commended MSCO for their timely response and their "excellent handling of a chaotic scene."

"We are pleased with the jury's verdict holding the Defendant accountable for his actions," Lawrence said in the news release. "The Defendant's targeting of the victim not only caused harm to the victim but struck fear and panic into our community."

