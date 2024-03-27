What does the Realtor commission lawsuit settlement mean for home buyers and sellers?

A file photo of a home for sale on Maximo Road in North Port in April 2022.

This month the National Association of Realtors reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit that changes how home buyers and sellers will interact with real estate agents for future transactions.

But since news of the $418 million settlement broke, a wide-ranging conversation through news accounts and on social media websites has examined the potential impacts, with some experts saying the decision will upend the current system, leading to more affordable home prices and lower costs for consumers.

Industry insiders have called foul, claiming the media accounts and commentary are pushing misinformation about the settlement's impacts, while pointing out that home prices are set by supply and demand, and claiming that compensation for Realtors' services has always been negotiable.

Here is what you need to know about the issues:

What is the Sitzer-Burnett lawsuit?

The Sitzer-Burnett lawsuit is a class action suit filed in U.S. District Court litigated in the Western District of Missouri. The suit alleged that the largest real estate associations and companies conspired to set compensation rates for the real estate industry.

The suit further alleged that real estate companies required sellers to compensate the buyers' real estate agent, resulting in "anticompetitive rules that result in damages."

The case went to a jury trial in October, resulting in a $1.8 billion finding of damages to home sellers from the real estate industry from April 29, 2015, through June 30, 2022.

The jury in the October trial also found that real estate companies conspired to enforce rules in their multiple listing services that inflated commission rates paid by home sellers.

The defendants — including the National Association of Realtors — immediately appealed the decision, before the most recent settlement was reached in the middle of March.

What does the National Association of Realtors settlement actually do?

If accepted by the courts, the settlement would require the National Association of Realtors to pay $418 million over four years.

The association will remove compensation information for buyers' agents from its multiple listings services. The settlement also requires NAR members to use written representation agreements starting in mid-July.

The NAR has argued the settlement will stem "copy-cat" lawsuits that have sprung up since the jury verdict was reached late last year, protect its members from liability and save the organization ongoing litigation costs in the current case.

What does the settlement mean for home buyers and sellers?

The settlement agreement does not prevent sellers from paying a buyers' agent or eliminate the commission-based model that's become commonplace in the United States. The settlement agreement limits information that's shown on multiple listing services regarding buyers' agents compensation, but the NAR has said the "cooperative compensation" models will remain an option in the industry.

The settlement also does not cover brokerages with a sales volume of more than $2 billion and does not cover agents affiliated with HomeServices of America. HomeServices of America is now the only corporate defendant left in the lawsuit.

What happens next?

The courts will either approve or deny the settlement. A hearing has been set in the lawsuit for Wednesday at 10 a.m., although, it is not clear if the settlement will be discussed at that court hearing. The National Association of Realtors expects the case to take several months to settle given the large number of interested parties involved.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: What you need to know about the NAR real estate commission lawsuit?