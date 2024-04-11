Man formally charged on over 60 child porn charges in Warren County

A man has been formally charged by a grand jury on at least 60 child porn charges in Warren County.

Gregory Ruff was arraigned Wednesday in Warren County court on 24 felony counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material and 39 felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, according to online court records.

He was formally charged by a Warren County grand jury on Monday.

Ruff is alleged to have “reproduced and transferred material depicting children in a state of nudity and engaging in sexual activity on this cell phone,” a Warren County Grand Jury report indicated.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell’s office decided to charge Ruff after they went through all the material, in a statement on social media.

“It affects you, as a parent, just as a decent human being,” they said. “But at the end of the day, it’s our job to do that. We believe that it’s keeping the rest of the community safe when we’re holding these people to account.”

Ruff’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 24.

