Man fatally stabbed in the neck by stranger at Muckleshoot Casino

A man is dead after another man stabbed him in the neck at the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn early Sunday morning.

According to the Auburn Police Department, at about 1:30 a.m., a man in his late 20s was at a gaming table when a second man approached him from behind and stabbed him in the neck.

Police are calling the attack random.

The man who was stabbed died at the scene.

The suspect, also a man in his late 20s, was booked into the King County Jail at about 8 a.m. on pending murder charges.