Man fatally shot by El Paso police officer at Upper Valley car wash

A man was shot and killed by an El Paso police patrol officer at a car wash in the Upper Valley, a police spokesman said.

The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, when a patrol officer went to check on a man in a vehicle inside a self-serve car wash bay at 5830 Doniphan Drive, said Officer Adrian Cisneros, a police spokesman.

Investigators are still looking into the encounter resulting in the officer fatally shooting the man, who died at the scene, Cisneros said. Doniphan Drive was closed because of the investigation.

The man killed was about 30 years old. The officer has been with the El Paso Police Department for 13 years and is assigned to the Westside Regional Command. Names and other details have not been disclosed as an investigation continues.

The shooting is under investigation by the Police Department's Shooting Review Team, the Crimes Against Persons Unit, Internal Affairs and the Texas Rangers as is standard procedure for all El Paso police officer-involved shootings.

The shooting is the second police-involved shooting in El Paso in the last three weeks. On Feb. 20, a homeless man trespassing at an empty West Side home was shot and wounded after allegedly throwing a rock during a struggle with officers. The man has since been released from the hospital and booked into jail on aggravated assault and other charges.

