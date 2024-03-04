El Paso police SWAT team deals with standoff in the Lower Valley

Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times

The El Paso police SWAT team is dealing with a person who was barricaded at a home in a Lower Valley neighborhood, police said.

The situation was unfolding about 1 p.m. on March 4 in the 8100 block of Josephine Circle, police said. The address is near Yarbrough Drive and Alameda Avenue.

Police officials have not disclosed the circumstances leading to the standoff and deployment of the special weapons and tactics team.

*This is a developing situation. Check back later for details.

An El Paso police armored vehicle. File art.

