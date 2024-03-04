El Paso police SWAT team deals with standoff in the Lower Valley
The El Paso police SWAT team is dealing with a person who was barricaded at a home in a Lower Valley neighborhood, police said.
The situation was unfolding about 1 p.m. on March 4 in the 8100 block of Josephine Circle, police said. The address is near Yarbrough Drive and Alameda Avenue.
Crime: Upper Valley man allegedly kills son; East El Paso 'home invasion' suspect killed
Police officials have not disclosed the circumstances leading to the standoff and deployment of the special weapons and tactics team.
*This is a developing situation. Check back later for details.
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police SWAT team deals with standoff in the Lower Valley