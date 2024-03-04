César Chávez Day event canceled as El Paso police seek teens in Lincoln Park shooting

This year's César Chávez Day celebration, which annually brings together hundreds of lowrider enthusiasts and families, has been canceled following a shooting during a gathering of car clubs at Lincoln Park last week, organizers said.

El Paso police are looking for a group of unidentified teenagers involved in an altercation that sparked a shooting that wounded an innocent bystander during a "Low Lows & Tacos" event on Feb. 25 at the landmark park.

A 47-year-old man was shot and wounded when one of teenaged boys fired a handgun multiple times, Crime Stoppers of El Paso said. The man's name was not disclosed. The unsolved case is the Crime of the Week.

The shooter was described as being 16 to 19 years old and wearing a camouflaged jacket. The shooter was with at least three other boys last seen running toward Roosevelt Street, Crime Stoppers said.

An online flyer promoting the "Low Lows & Tacos" event had asked attendees to not park on the grass, pick up after themselves and for "Respect. No BS. Keep your negativity out of the park."

Lincoln Park is known as "El Paso's Chicano Park" for its famous cultural murals on freeway pillars below the Spaghetti Bowl on Durazno Avenue in South-Central El Paso.

The Lincoln Park Conservation Committee on a Facebook post announced the cancelation due to safety concerns of its annual César Chávez Day celebration, which had been scheduled to take place on March 24.

"We take the safety and security of our Indigenous, Mexican-American, Chicano and Lowrider communities very seriously and will not put anyone at risk," the Lincoln Park Conservation Committee, which was not involved in last weekend's event, said in a statement.

"Our prayers are with the family that was impacted by this senseless violence and hope for a complete and speedy recovery," the committee stated.

The Lincoln Park Conservation Committee said it would meet with the city parks and police departments to work on a plan for future events at the park, where it has worked to preserve murals and to prevent the demolition of Lincoln Center.

Some respondents on social media asked that the committee reconsider the cancelation or move the gathering to another location, such as Ascarate Park.

Anyone with information on the Lincoln Park shooting may anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org.

