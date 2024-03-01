El Paso man shoots another man for asking a woman if she wants a drink at Northeast bar

An El Paso man allegedly shot another man for asking a woman if she wanted a drink at a bar in Northeast El Paso, authorities said.

Irvin Alexis Gerardo, 19, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Feb. 28 shooting in the 3700 block of Hercules Avenue, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Irvin Alexis Gerardo

A 40-year-old man, whose name was not released, was walking to a bar about 1:15 a.m. when he saw a woman and asked her if she wanted a drink, officials said.

The woman said no and the man continued walking to the bar. The woman then told Gerardo about the man who asked if she wanted a drink.

Gerardo allegedly went up to the man and pulled out a gun, officials said. The man told an officer who responded to a report of a shooting that he feared for his life, so he pepper sprayed Gerardo, officials said. The two men then began fighting for the gun.

The man was able to pull the gun away from Gerardo, but he had already been shot, officials said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. No information was released on where he was shot or his current condition.

Gerardo was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked Wednesday into the El Paso County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He has yet to post bail and remains jailed as of Friday, jail logs show.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

