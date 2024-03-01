'I can't live with this pain': Fort Bliss soldier accused of killing Juárez woman

A grieving mother's heart-wrenching journey chronicled on TikTok is a step closer to bringing to justice a former Fort Bliss soldier accused of killing her daughter in Juárez last year.

Former U.S. Army Spc. Saul Luna Villa, 24, is now jailed at the Cereso No. 3 prison in Juárez after being extradited to Mexico by U.S. authorities last week.

Luna Villa, who was assigned to the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, was discharged from the Army while in custody after being arrested in September by the U.S. Marshals Service before his extradition.

A black mourning ribbon decorates a photo of Aylin Valenzuela, 19, is a close-up of an image posted on TikTok by her mother. Valenzuela was found slain in Juárez, Mexico, on April 7, 2023.

Luna Villa, also known by the nickname of "Pantera" (Panther), faces a charge of aggravated femicide in Mexico for allegedly killing Aylin Valenzuela, a 19-year-old single mother whom he was seeing, whose body was found dumped in Juárez on April 7, 2023.

The extradition of the U.S. citizen was a critical step in Valenzuela's mother's search for justice for her daughter and was highlighted by authorities as a sterling example of cooperation between U.S. and Mexican law enforcement.

"It stands out that he is the first American soldier extradited to Mexico for a gender crime," Wendy Paola Chávez Villanueva, a Chihuahua state prosecutor, said in a news statement. Chávez leads the state prosecutor's office specializing in gender-related crimes against women. The unit is known by the acronym FEM in Spanish.

Death in Juárez

On April 7, 2023, a 911 call at 7:24 p.m. alerted police that the body of a woman had been found near the intersection of Paso Del Norte Avenue and Agustín Barbachano Street in the Anáhuac neighborhood south of downtown Juárez, stated a complaint document seeking Luna Villa's extradition filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in El Paso.

The complaint is based on information from a Mexican arrest warrant following an investigation by Chihuahua state police with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The death was tragically routine in Juárez, a city where bodies are regularly dumped in public, often in connection with warring drug cartels and gangs. It was one of more than 1,100 homicides last year, more than 90% of which are unresolved, according to statistics by Ficosec, a Chihuahua state business organization that tracks crime statistics with the goal of improving safety and security.

The young woman had long dark hair and was wearing a beige top and denim shorts. She had been shot several times in the head and torso. A day later, Valenzuela's body was identified by her mother, the complaint stated.

A TikTok chronicle of grief and pain

The painful, mournful journey in Valenzuela's mother's quest for justice was chronicled in a series of TikTok videos she posted following her daughter's death.

"Forgive me, my love, for not having gone with you, for letting you go out. Forgive me for not taking care of you. Please, forgive me, my girl," one video stated in Spanish over photos of Valenzuela, a Juárez TV news report about a woman found slain and photos of the young woman's grave.

The grief-filled TikTok videos by Valenzuela's mother in her daughter's memory continue for months. The postings include:

"Maldito 7 de abril" (damned April 7), states a video in May with a photo of her beautiful daughter while a sorrowful corrido plays.

“Hija no se puede vivir con este dolor (crying emoji) ya no soy la misma” (Daughter, I can’t live with this pain. I am no longer the same.)

“Mi gordo con su mamá” (my chubby one with his mom), a video shows Valenzuela's baby son giving tiny kisses to a photo of his deceased mom.

"It is very difficult to do this with you this year, my love" a virtual Dia de los Muertos altar with her daughter's photo states in Spanish.

A memorial altar is shown on what would have been her daughter's 20th birthday in another video. The series culminates with images of news reports about the extradition of her daughter's suspected killer.

"I’m making TikToks because it’s a manner so people can understand the pain that I have, because that’s how I express my pain," Valenzuela's mother explained in Spanish on a video.

What happened to Aylin Valenzuela?

Valenzuela's mother said on her TikTok videos that her daughter wasn't involved with drugs or on the wrong path.

Valenzuela and Luna Villa had been seeing each other for four years after meeting on Facebook, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. federal court. The woman's mother had seen him in photos and on videochat.

A friend and roommate of Valenzuela told Mexican investigators that the couple did not have a good relationship, the complaint stated. Luna Villa was "very jealous and possessive, and the couple argued very often." Luna Villa would push Valenzuela around during arguments and insult her when she didn't want to have sex.

Saul Luna Villa, 24, a former Fort Bliss U.S. Army soldier, was extradited to Mexico on Feb. 20, to face an aggravated femicide charge in the killing of Aylin Valenzuela, 19, in Juárez in April 2023.

"Mija had just completed a month since she had returned from El Paso, Texas, to Ciudad Juárez," her mother explained in Spanish on one of her videos.

Valenzuela wanted to return to El Paso but she was undocumented, her mother said. The soldier had promised that he would get her across the border. He crossed her on a Tuesday but U.S. immigration caught her daughter, who was then was deported on Wednesday of that same week.

"Friday, April 7, she asked me permission to go out. She would always ask for permission. She didn’t like going out alone in Juárez. She would not go out on her own. She would go with her younger sisters," her mother said.

Luna Villa had called Valenzuela so he could meet her to give her money to pay a person to cross her over the border via one of the international bridge, the mother said.

Luna Villa also spoke to Valenzuela's mother, asking her for permission to go out with her daughter that night, saying that he didn't care about rules prohibiting U.S. military members from crossing the border into Mexico. He also offered to pay the mother to babysit Valenzuela's children.

Luna Villa is from Burlington, Wisconsin, and had been stationed at Fort Bliss for more than two years, the Stars and Stripes newspaper reported citing his military service record. He was a mortarman with the 1st Armored Division.

Mother names Saul Luna Villa suspect in daughter's homicide

The mother posted on TikTok a selfie photo of Valenzuela smiling while seated inside a vehicle. She has a nose ring and a tattoo of a devil face on the front of her neck. Next to her is a man with a partial tattoo visible on his forearm, his face is unseen, but the woman's family alleges that man was Luna Villa.

"This is the final photo you sent me, with your executioner," the photo caption by her mother stated.

The slain woman's mother explained on a video, "He didn’t count on that each time that my daughter would go out, she would send locations. She would send photos. She would answer the phone, messages."

A TikTok image shows the last photo of Aylin Valenzuela, who was killed on April 7, 2023, allegedly by Fort Bliss soldier Saul Luna Villa in Juárez, Mexico. The caption states, "My daughter, I need you so much. This was the last photo you sent me with your executioner."

The photo was received by Valenzuela's mother from her daughter's phone about 7:20 p.m., the complaint stated.

About five minutes later, Valenzuela's mother received a call from Luna Villa asking if Valenzuela had made it home safe. The mother was surprised, saying she had just received a photo. She hung up and tried to call her daughter, but there was no answer. Luna Villa called again about 10 minutes later asking if she knew anything about her daughter's whereabouts. The mother said she did not.

Murder investigation on the Juárez-El Paso border

Valenzuela's mother had given her 100 pesos to get a ride-sharing service driver to take her to meet up with Luna Villa. One of her sisters accompanied Valenzuela to the street where she was picked up by the driver.

At 6:31 p.m., the driver told investigators that he picked up the young woman with the long dark hair and a devil tattoo on her neck. He dropped her off at 6:50 p.m. outside an S-Mart supermarket. He overheard the woman tell someone on the phone that she had arrived and then he saw her get into a black GMC pickup driven by a man in a white shirt, the complaint stated.

Investigators found video from a home security camera showing the location where the body was found.

At 7:20 p.m., cameras filmed the arrival of a black four-door truck. A man in a white T-shirt got out of the driver's side, opened the passenger door and lowered a "bundle" from the passenger seat that he left at the scene before running back into the truck and driving away less than a minute later, documents stated.

At 8:32 p.m., U.S. Department of Homeland Security records showed Luna Villa crossed the border at the Bridge of the Americas in a black GMC pickup truck, one of the vehicles that he had used to make border crossings, the complaint stated.

Former Fort Bliss soldier Saul Luna Villa, who is accused of killing a woman in Juárez on April 7, 2023, is posed with Chihuahua State Investigations Agency and Interpol agents following his extradition to Mexico on Feb. 20, 2024.

The investigation by Chihuahua state investigators resulted in an arrest warrant issued on April 14 for the arrest of Luna Villa. The warrant was sent to Mexican federal prosecutors, which then submitted it to the U.S. government, officials said.

Some evidence in the homicide case was found in El Paso by U.S. law enforcement and will be part of the prosecution in Mexico, Chávez, the Chihuahua femicides prosecutor, said at a news conference on Thursday, Feb. 29.

The U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division arrested Luna Villa in September. Extraditions can potentially take years as they make their way through the court systems of two nations, Earlier this month, Luna Villa agreed to be extradited.

On Feb. 20, the U.S. Marshals escorted Luna Villa and handed him over to agents with the Chihuahua State Investigations Agency at the middle of the Stanton international bridge in Downtown El Paso and Juárez.

Luna Villa remains incarcerated as his case makes its way through the Mexican judicial system. The woman's mother has posted that she still awaits a prison sentence and "justice for Aylin Valenzuela.”

