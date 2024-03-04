Upper Valley man allegedly kills son; East El Paso 'home invasion' suspect killed

El Paso police detectives continue investigating two separate homicides in the recent days at homes in the Upper Valley and in the East Side.

A 79-year-old man allegedly killed his 37-year-old son in a shooting shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at a home in the 700 block of Rhaelynne Drive in the Upper Valley, a police spokesman said. The son was transported to a hospital where he died.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting are under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit. The names of the father and son had yet to be disclosed.

No arrests had been announced.

Intruder killed during 'home invasion' in East El Paso

A man, who had previously sent threatening messages, was fatally stabbed when he allegedly forced his way into an East Side home last week, El Paso police officials said.

Miguel Angel Jauregui, 30, is suspected in what police described as a "home invasion" at 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29, in the 11600 block of Gordon Bays Way, officials said. The house is in a small cul-de-sac off Pendale Road north of James Watt Drive.

Police said that Jauregui had sent threatening messages to a 34-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, who were at the home. Investigators have not disclosed what connection Jauregui had with the residents, if any.

Jauregui is suspected of showing up at the house, forcing his way inside and confronting the pair before he allegedly began stabbing the man, police said. During the fight, Jauregui was fatally stabbed.

No charges have been filed as an investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit continues. The names of the man and woman at the home have not been disclosed.

