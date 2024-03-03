'The El Paso lawman.' Ceremony names El Paso Police Headquarters for Chief Greg Allen

El Paso Police Department Headquarters on Sunday was officially named in honor of the life and legacy of longtime Police Chief Greg Allen on what would have been Allen's 73rd birthday.

The name of Chief Gregory K. Allen Police Headquarters was unveiled by a police honor guard during a ceremony on a sun-splashed morning on Sunday, March 3, attended by Allen's family, city leaders and Allen's beloved "family in blue."

EPPD headquarters will continue to bare Allen's name even after the department moves to a new headquarters still in the planning stages in future years, police officials said.

A new sign was unveiled Sunday at a naming ceremony of the El Paso Police Department Chief Gregory K. Allen Police Headquarters at 911 N. Raynor St. on what would have been Allen's 73rd birthday.

The current headquarters is at 911 N. Raynor St. in the Five Points section of Central El Paso.

Allen's successor, Police Chief Peter Pacillas, and others at the naming ceremony remembered Allen for his sense of humor, his colorful language and his steadfast commitment to the El Paso Police Department for four decades.

“You are etching him into the history of El Paso — the El Paso lawman," Allen's brother-in-law and retired police Cmdr. Patrick Pelletier said about the naming of police headquarters. Pelletier added that Allen in the future will be mentioned alongside figures such as Marshal Dallas Stoudenmire, a gunfighter and lawman credited with taming El Paso in the 1880s.

Allen began his 44-year career with the El Paso Police Department in 1978 rising in the ranks to become El Paso's first Black police chief and the city's longest serving chief, being at the helm for nearly 15 years. He died at the age of 71 of health issues on Jan. 17, 2023.

Allen would have been "humbled" by the honor and "you know he would’ve said, ‘What’s the big fuss? Get back to work,'" his widow Rosanne Allen said the ceremony, describing the past year as "one of the worst years of my life."

“Happy birthday to my dear husband who I miss every day," she said. "Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for this honor for my husband."

Allen was police chief during a period that El Paso was ranked as the safest large city in the nation as well as during the Sun City's darkest time with the racist-motivated massacre at a Walmart store in 2019.

"He made his own legend by working with people and the people believing in him," El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said of Allen, describing him as a good friend and a great leader.

"If you think about it, we were the No. 1 safest city in America three years in a row and always in the top 10 under his command and under his leadership and that means a lot based on our geographic center," Leeser said at the ceremony.

"As elected officials we know public safety is our No. 1 responsibility," Leeser said. "We didn’t have anything to worry about because the men and women in blue were prepared and ready to go out there and defend us, defend our siblings, our children, our grandchildren."

An El Paso police honor guard stands on the roof after unveiling of a new sign stating "Chief Gregory K. Allen Police Headquarters" during a naming ceremony on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Those in attendance at the event included city Reps. Henry Rivera, Joe Molinar, Brian Kennedy and Joshua Acevedo, El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles and numerous other current and retired police officers.

Allen was a 1969 graduate of Bel Air High School and a graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso. He also studied and taught martial arts for decades and was inducted into the El Paso Boxing and Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 1995.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso Police Headquarters named for Chief Greg Allen