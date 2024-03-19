Man faces up to 43 years in Ledyard murder

Mar. 18—The former New London man charged with fatally shooting a man romantically involved with his ex-girlfriend decided on Monday he did not want to face a jury or a murder trial.

Steward Holeman, 36, formerly of New London, pleaded guilty to charges of murder and criminal possession of a firearm instead. He entered the pleas in New London Superior Court as part of an agreement with state prosecutors, halting jury selection in a murder trial where a guilty verdict could have meant up to 70 years in prison.

In exchange for his pleas, Holeman agreed to serve a maximum of 43 years in prison and a minimum of 25 years when he is sentenced June 18 by New London Superior Court Judge John M. Newson. Holeman, represented by attorney Robert Kappas, has a right to argue for leniency at sentencing.

Assistant State's Attorney Thomas DeLillo, who prosecuted the case, said Holeman shot and killed 27-year-old Malik S. Nunn of 56 Coachman Pike in Ledyard on Nov. 2, 2021. The shooting occurred in the driveway on Robin Lane in Ledyard, outside the home of Nunn's girlfriend, Tina Ragland, who witnessed the killing.

Ragland was also Holeman's girlfriend while Nunn was in prison, police said, but had been back living with Nunn at the time of the shooting. Holeman had arrived at the home with his sister, Brianna Dayton, police said. Before leaving, police said Dayton stopped the car to let Holeman out. Holeman walked over to Nunn and shot him in the head, got back in the car and headed toward New London, DeLillo said.

Along the way to New London, DeLillo said, Holeman tossed his cellphone, gun and clothes, all of which were later recovered by Ledyard police, who investigated the case. Holeman, who was on the run from police for more than a month, was eventually captured in Clayton County, Georgia.

Dayton was not charged in the case.

During his appearance in court on Monday, Holeman politely answered a series of questions from Judge Newson about his understanding of his rights and about his plea. He had pleaded guilty under the Alford Doctrine, which means he does not agree with all of the state's allegations but does not want to risk a trial and the possibility of a harsher sentence.

Holeman is already a convicted felon with a criminal history that includes a 2011 conviction for first-degree robbery and gun possession charges that led to a 10 1/2-year prison sentence followed by 9 1/2 years of special parole, according to courtroom testimony.

Holeman remains held on a $3 million bond.

