Man dies while in Canton police custody

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway after a man reportedly died while in Canton police custody Thursday evening.

Police were initially called to the 1700 block of Sherrick Road South East around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a single-car crash in the area. Upon arrival they saw an unoccupied vehicle and a power pole down in the road.

With the help of witnesses, police were able to locate the driver of the vehicle who had headed to the Amvets Post down the road.

Police said 53-year-old Frank Tyson of East Canton was at first not cooperative with them.

“Shortly after securing him in handcuffs, officers recognized that Tyson had become unresponsive,” the department said in a statement.

Tyson was given CPR and Narcan, according to police, and medics rushed him to Aultman Hospital. He was declared dead at 9:18 p.m.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is handling an independent investigation and two of the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, Canton police said.

Canton Mayor William Sherer II released a statement saying he sent his condolences to the Tyson family.

“Incidents like these are always difficult and challenging for a community,” he said in the statement. “The City of Canton has my word that this office will be transparent with them when difficult times arise. I have full faith in the leadership of Chief John Gabbard as we navigate these waters.”

