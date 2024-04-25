Man dies after bridge base jump went wrong - inquest

A man has died after he slipped while attempting a base jump from a bridge over a river in Australia.

Joshua Michael Christian, a 32-year-old driver, died in March after jumping from the Noosa Sound Bridge in Brisbane.

He had lived in Australia for some years but was originally from Hoylake in Wirral.

Liverpool Coroners Court heard today that he and his friends had gone to the bridge - which is popular with tourists - to do “base jumping” but after one successful jump had slipped and banged his head.

He didn’t resurface and his body was recovered five hours later.

The court heard today that an inquest in Australia gave his cause of death as drowning and “mixed drugs toxicity”.

Mr Christian’s body has been repatriated to the UK.

The Wirral coroner Andre Rebello today released it for cremation at Landican Cemetery in Wirral.

Mr Rebello ruled that Mr Christian died accidentally by drowning following an unsuccessful base jump.

He also asked that condolences be sent to Mr Christian’s family, who were not in court.

