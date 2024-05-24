Man who was deemed incompetent to stand trial dies in custody at Travis County Jail

Correctional officers found an inmate of the Travis County Jail dead in his cell on Wednesday, according to the Travis County sheriff's office.

Authorities attempted to resuscitate 63-year-old Robert Valentino Munguia after they found him unresponsive just before 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release sent Thursday evening, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Munguia was arrested Nov. 26, 2023, and charged with injury to an elderly individual, a third-degree felony, court records show. Charging documents show that Munguia reportedly pushed his 72-year-old roommate out of his wheelchair and then punched him "approximately 30 times" in the face and stomach.

In February, an evaluation by a doctor found that Munguia was not competent to stand trial and ordered that he be committed to a hospital for up to 90 days. Munguia was set to have another hearing on June 17.

Citing the open investigation, sheriff's office spokesperson Kristen Dark said she could not provide any more information about the circumstances surrounding Munguia's death. Dark also said she could not provide details about whether or not Munguia had been transferred to a hospital and, if so, when he was placed back in the jail's custody.

It's unclear whether or not Munguia had his competency restored by the court. The American-Statesman contacted Travis County's 331st Criminal District Court about Munguia's competency. The inquiry was then sent to the district attorney's office, which had not provided a statement on Munguia's case as of Friday afternoon.

Investigations are underway by the internal affairs unit and the criminal investigations division of the sheriff's office along with the Texas Rangers. An autopsy is being performed by the Travis County medical examiner's office.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man in custody at Travis County Jail dies; investigation underway