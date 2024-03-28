Man convicted of shooting at law enforcement officers, his neighbor

A man was convicted for firing upon Clark County law enforcement officers and his neighbor back in August 2023.

Danny Jeffers, 70, was convicted of three counts of felonious assault, according to Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Clark County man charged after firing weapon, hitting neighbor’s shed

As News Center 7 previously reported, Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Ballentine Pike on reports of gunfire near a garage sale in August.

A deputy and a German Township Police Officer were shot at by the caller’s neighbor, later identified as Jeffers, after they found multiple bullet strikes on a barn belonging to the caller.

The neighbor was having a garage sale at the time of the incident.

Jeffers will be sentenced on April 23.

