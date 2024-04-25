Man charged with stealing $210,000 worth of merchandise from store near Chicago’s Mag Mile

CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a man who they said stole $210,000 worth of merchandise from a store near Chicago’s Magnificant Mile.

Kahdaffie Green, 25, of Calumet City, was charged with a felony count of theft and a felony count of burglary.

Police said he entered a store on Nov. 13 in the 0-100 block of East Grand Avenue and stole about $210,000 worth of merchandise.

He was arrested on April 24 in Bridgeview.

