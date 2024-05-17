Man charged with enticement of child in St. Louis County, targeted girl with popsicle

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man who faces a felony charge for enticement of a child allegedly targeted a 10-year-old girl with a popsicle earlier this week.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Tyrone Brown, 34, on Thursday after the alleged interaction one day earlier.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the victim was walking down a street and eating a popsicle with Brown approached her in his vehicle. He reportedly leaned out of a car window and told the victim, “Come here. Get in the car.”

The victim started to run away from the vehicle, though was followed for a period of time. She eventually contacted her parents, who then contacted police.

Per court documents, Brown made an admission that he had been drinking all day prior to approaching the girl.

Brown has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Friday over his criminal charge.

