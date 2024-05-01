Man arrested after woman found dead on Tacoma street

A man was arrested in the death of a woman who was found dead on a Tacoma street overnight.

At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of North “G” Street after someone found an unresponsive woman on the ground between the Yakima Hill neighborhood and the Stadium District.

When medics arrived, they pronounced the victim dead. She was in her 50s, according to Tacoma Police.

Tacoma Police officers were summoned and detectives and crime scene investigators collected evidence.

KIRO 7 News video from the scene showed numerous evidence markers scattered across the street in a grim pattern.

Police are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide and say she died from blunt force trauma.

At around 8 a.m., police told us a man in his 60s was arrested. Police said the two knew each other but didn’t say what their relationship was.















