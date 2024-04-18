Man arrested in shooting at Zephyrhills McDonald’s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting at a Zephyrhills McDonald’s on Tuesday.

Wesley Lee Bullock, 48, of Zephyrhills, allegedly got into an argument with the McDonald’s workers while in the drive-thru when a customer tried to intervene, according to the Zephyrhills Police Department.

Bullock and the customer then got into a fight before they were separated by employees, police said.

Bullock and the customer both got into their cars and after following the victim, Bullock allegedly assaulted the customer while pulling out a gun, according to police.

The two struggled over the gun when it went off, hitting the customer, police said. The customer is expected to be OK.

Bullock was charged with armed burglary with battery and aggravated assault with a firearm, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.