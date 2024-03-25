Man arrested in shooting death at Peoria apartment complex, police say

A 21-year-old man turned himself into police Monday after he was identified as the prime suspect in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man at an apartment complex late Saturday.

The Peoria Police Department said that Javier McGhee, 21, turned himself in at 12:20 p.m. and was charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the death of Trashawn W. Morris, 27, March 23 at the Lexington Hills apartment complex.

More: Coroner identifies two people killed in separate homicides at Peoria apartment complex

PPD said that at 10:18 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the 3400 block of West Fallen Oak Lane after they received a report of a man who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been grazed before they found Morris' body and pronounced him dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that McGhee was the primary suspect in this case. He surrendered to police early Monday afternoon.

McGhee is currently being held at the Peoria County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.

Those with information on the case are asked to contact PPD at (309) 673-4521 or anonymously through their Tip411 service. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man arrested on murder charges in Peoria apartment shooting