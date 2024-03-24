Man shot, woman stabbed in 2 unrelated homicides in Peoria, police say

Two people were killed hours apart at the same apartment complex in unrelated homicides, according to Peoria police.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 10:18 p.m. Saturday night at the Lexington Hills apartment complex in the 3400 block of W. Fallen Oak Lane, and found two male victims with gunshot wounds. One person died at the scene, and the other sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Just hours later at 1:43 a.m. Sunday morning, Peoria police responded to Lexington Hills apartments again and found a female victim with stab wounds and other trauma. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not believe the two deaths are connected, police spokeswoman Semone Roth said. Identities of the victims will be released by the Peoria County Coroner at a later time.

More: Fundraising underway for family of central Illinois boy, 4, killed in police shooting

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police investigating 2 homicides at the same apartment complex