Man arrested for setting fire outside Bernie Sanders’ Vermont office

A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly setting a fire outside the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) in Burlington, Vermont, according to federal officials.

Shant Soghomonian, 35, formerly of Northridge, California, was charged with using fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce and as a place of activity affecting interstate commerce, after he was allegedly caught on a security camera “spraying a liquid near the outer door of the office and then lighting the area with a handheld lighter” on Friday, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont.

The fire damaged the outside of the door and caused sprinklers to turn on on multiple floors, according to the release.

If convicted, there is a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The motive for the crime was unclear Sunday afternoon. A lawyer for Soghomonian had “not yet been identified,” according to the release.

