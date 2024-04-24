Man arrested for knifepoint robbery in early morning hours

Apr. 24—A Bryson City man is in jail after robbing another man at knifepoint at a Waynesville apartment building before dawn.

Edge Dakota Fortner, 34, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon for the incident at Queen's Farm Apartment in the Dellwood area, which occurred sometime between 5:30-6 a.m. on Saturday, April 20.

The investigation is still in the very early stages, according to Waynesville Detective Cody Corn.

The victim of the robbery came to the apartment thinking he was meeting up with someone to travel to Tennessee for a job. He had entered the apartment unit when Fortner allegedly pulled a knife on the victim.

Fortner demanded he strip down to his boxers and stole the victim's wallet. The victim was able to spin away and run to safety.

An arrest warrant stated that the contents of the wallet were valued at $200.

The investigation is still ongoing with more witness interviews to come. Corn also stated that Fortner was uncooperative, and was on probation in another county.