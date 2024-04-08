Man arrested for indecent exposure on Cornelius greenway

An undercover operation led to the arrest of a man accused of committing a “lewd act” on a trail in Cornelius.

Police say numerous tips from the community pushed officers to go undercover to find the right suspect.

CMS teacher accused of indecent liberties with student, CMPD says

On Saturday, they say officers found the suspect accused of the incident near McDowell Creek Greenway, arresting 27-year-old Austin Scott Moyer.

Moyer’s been charged with 1 count of indecent exposure. Police expect more charges to come his way.

He’s held under a $10,000 bond.

(WATCH: Wadesboro coach charged for human trafficking, indecent liberties with children)