Man arrested in Bibb County after speeding down the road with narcotics in his car, deputies say

A man was arrested out of Bibb County after police found narcotics on him.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office did a traffic stop on the man pictured.

Deputies said he was speeding down Bloomfield Road.

The driver was arrested after deputies found narcotics and a digital scale inside of his car.

Deputies said the driver was also cited for speeding and taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

