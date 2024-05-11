Man arrested for allegedly possessing fully automatic pistol: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 21-year-old man was arrested last week after deputies served a search warrant in downtown Bakersfield.

On May 4, Christopher Gonzales, 21, was arrested for the alleged possession of an altered, fully automatic pistol with no serial numbers, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 8 p.m., deputies located a Glock-style firearm in the 1700 block of Chester Avenue.

Gonzales was taken to Kern County Jail by deputies from the Gang Suppression Section.

