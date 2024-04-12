Man arrested after allegedly battering Peoria officer, causing facial injuries

A man is in custody after allegedly repeatedly punching a Peoria police officer and causing significant facial fractures near his eye.

Eric Anderson, 33, was charged with aggravated battery on a police officer, the Peoria County State’s Attorney's Office said in a Friday news release. He will remain in custody until trial.

Officers responded to a call at about 7:45 a.m. Friday of a male who was sleeping at the Becker Building in Downtown Peoria and refused to leave. When officers arrived, they found Anderson, who had a warrant for his arrest. Upon hearing about the warrant, Anderson lunged toward one of the officers, punching him multiple times in the face and knocking him to the ground, the release said.

The officer reportedly suffered a significant cut under his right eye and had multiple fractures.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Suspect accused of punching and injuring Peoria police officer